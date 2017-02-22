Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
GUATEMALA CITY U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration was aimed at catching undocumented immigrants and returning them to their countries of origin.
The order "emphasized the mission of intercepting irregular immigrants from many countries on our borders, treat them humanely and return them to their countries of origin as fast as possible," he said in a news conference in Guatemala.
Kelly's comments come the day after the United States issued new guidelines that included a plan to deport undocumented immigrants to the country they arrived from, which in many cases means Mexico.
(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines The Philippines military said on Friday that some of the Islamist militants who stormed Marawi City in the south of the country last month may have mingled with evacuees to slip away during the battle that has raged for nearly four weeks.