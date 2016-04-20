RIYADH President Barack Obama and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the ties between their nations during a two-hour long meeting on Wednesday, a conversation that touched on conflicts around the Middle East and U.S. concerns about human rights in the kingdom.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the historic friendship and deep strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," the White House said in a statement, noting the leaders discussed Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, among other issues.

