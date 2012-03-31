RIYADH The United States and Gulf nations on Saturday pressed Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League special envoy on the conflict in Syria, to set a timeline for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to adopt a new peace proposal and put an end to violence against protesters.

"Given the urgency of the joint envoy's mission, (U.S. and Gulf foreign ministers) urged the joint envoy to determine a timeline for next steps if the killing continues," the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council said in a statement following a meeting in Riyadh.

The joint communiqué also called on countries "with direct relations with the Syrian regime to join the international community in its efforts to solve the Syrian crisis".

Syria has said the year-long revolt to topple Assad is over, but that it will keep its forces in cities to 'maintain security' until it is safe to withdraw in keeping with Annan's plan.

