WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Police at North Carolina Central University shot and killed a gunman in an incident that prompted a three-hour lockdown at the school, university officials and a local television station said on Tuesday.

The lockdown began at 10:15 p.m. EDT on Monday (03.15 pm British time), when a suspect in a criminal investigation in Durham, North Carolina, fled toward the university, Chancellor Debra Saunders-White said in a statement on the school's website. Details of the investigation were not immediately known.

According to TV station WRAL, campus Police Chief Timothy Bellamy said campus officers found the suspect in a wooded area near the campus and shot the man after he challenged them with a gun.

Police said the man was not a student at the university, WRAL reported.

A school spokeswoman and police officials did not immediately return calls from Reuters on Tuesday.

The school lifted the security lockdown just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Saunders-White said on the website, and some classes were being relocated on Tuesday. A town hall meeting also was planned.

"I applaud the NCCU Police for their responsiveness and vigilance in keeping our campus safe," Saunders-White said on the website.

