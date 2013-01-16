U.S. strategy in Afghanistan will require more troops, U.S. general says
WASHINGTON A new U.S. strategy to break a stalemate in Afghanistan will require additional U.S. troops, the head of the U.S. military's Central Command said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. gun lobby group, largely dismissed President Barack Obama's proposals to reduce gun violence on Wednesday, saying they amounted to an attack on firearms and would affect only law-abiding gun owners.
"We look forward to working with Congress on a bi-partisan basis to find real solutions to protecting America's most valuable asset - our children," the NRA said in a statement after Obama presented his plan to tighten background checks for all gun purchases and reinstate an assault weapons ban.
"Attacking firearms and ignoring children is not a solution to the crisis we face as a nation. Only honest, law-abiding gun owners will be affected and our children will remain vulnerable to the inevitability of more tragedy," the NRA said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Ingram; Editing by Sandra Maler)
