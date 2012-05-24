BOSTON The 50th reunion for Harvard's University's undergraduate class of 1962 took a strange turn when Ted Kaczynski, the year's most infamous graduate, sent in a status update that was published in the alumni book.

Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, was convicted in 1998 of killing three people and injuring 23 others in a mail bombing campaign against modern technology that was waged for almost two decades.

He is jailed for life in the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, and thus unable to join hundreds of former Harvard and Radcliffe classmates for four days of events in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that wrap up on Thursday.

In the alumni guide, Kaczynski, 70, listed his occupation as "prisoner." Under awards, he notes "Eight life sentences, issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, 1998."

Not to be outshone by the achievements of other classmates, Kaczynski also listed his collection of anti-technological rants, "Technological Slavery: The Collected Writings of Theodore J. Kaczynski, a.k.a. 'The Unabomber.'" The book was published in 2010 by Feral House.

A child prodigy born in Chicago, Kaczynksi was accepted into Harvard, graduated in 1962 and went on to earn a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Michigan.

After working as an assistant professor of mathematics at the University of California Berkeley, Kaczynksi dropped out and moved to a remote cabin in Montana.

His bombing campaign, which started in 1978, triggered one of the largest manhunts in U.S. history.

The Harvard Alumni Association issued an apology.

"We regret publishing Kaczynski's references to his convictions and apologize for any distress that it may have caused others," the group said in a statement late Wednesday.

