Shots were fired at a high school in Honolulu on Monday morning, injuring at least one person, and a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody, police said.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Teresa Bell told Reuters the situation was under control and that two people had "maybe" been injured after the morning shooting at Roosevelt High School, although their injuries were not life-threatening.

The school posted a statement on its website saying that the "situation at Roosevelt is under control" and that police were wrapping up their investigation.

"Again, the situation is under control. Please remain calm," the school said in its statement. A second statement said that students would be released at 10 a.m. and could be picked up at the football field.

The Honolulu Advertiser reported that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the wrist and taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The paper said more than a dozen police cars and at least one ambulance responded to the high school, which has about 1,400 students.

Hawaii News Now, a website for three local Honolulu TV stations, citing law enforcement sources reported that the incident began when a police officer was stabbed in his bulletproof vest by a runaway he was trying to apprehend.

The officer's partner then fired at the runaway, Hawaii News Now reported, in an account that could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters.

