Police cars are seen parked in front of Roosevelt High School after a shooting incident in Hawaii January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

School security and police officers are seen at Roosevelt High School after a shooting incident in Hawaii January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Police tape cordons off an area at Roosevelt High School after a shooting incident in Hawaii January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

HONOLULU A 17-year-old boy who brandished a knife at police trying to take him into custody at a Honolulu high school was shot in the wrist by one of the officers on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown on campus, officials said.

The incident at Roosevelt High School began when two police officers attempted to escort the teen - who was described as a runaway and a "non-active student" - off campus, according to the Hawaii State Department of Education.

"According to the Honolulu Police Department, upon seeing the police officers, the male became combative and brandished a knife, which he used to slash at the officers," the Department of Education said in a statement.

"One of the officers fired two shots, striking the male once," it added.

The boy, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition with non-life-threatening wounds, said Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for Honolulu's Emergency Medical Services Division.

The department said that the school, which has some 1,400 students, was immediately placed on lockdown. Students were released early for the day about 90 minutes later.

"Incidents like this are very rare in Hawaii, however, our partnership with the Honolulu Police Department on safety drills played a major role in the success of today's lockdown," Schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi said.

(Reporting by Treena Shapiro, Steve Gorman and Dan Whitcomb, writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)