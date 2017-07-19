FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senator Johnson - Trump argued for repealing, replacing Obamacare
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 17 hours ago

US Senator Johnson - Trump argued for repealing, replacing Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, at a lunch with Republican senators, argued for them to return to considering legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare instead of voting on a straight repeal, Senator Ron Johnson said.

"That's what the president was strongly arguing for," Johnson told reporters after returning to the Capitol from the lunch at the White House. Johnson said he thought Senate leadership would like to see this happen as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had pulled a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare from consideration late Monday after it failed to gather enough support, and said the chamber would vote on a straight repeal instead next week. However, the straight repeal proposal has not gathered enough votes either.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

