WASHINGTON The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Tuesday subpoenaed an Obamacare contractor, Quality Software Services Inc (QSSI), for documents related to the federal government's troubled healthcare law website, Healthcare.gov.

Representative Darrell Issa, a California Republican, said in a statement that the UnitedHealth Group unit had failed to meet an initial October 25 deadline for turning over documents on topics from government funding to communications with the Obama administration and the White House.

QSSI was one of 11 contractors that Issa contacted. He set a new deadline of noon on November 11.

