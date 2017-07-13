FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy - Senate source
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 18 hours ago

New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy - Senate source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The revised U.S. Senate healthcare plan will keep in place two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy and retain its limit on corporate tax deductions for executive pay in the health insurance industry, a Senate source told Reuters on Thursday.

The taxes on the wealthy - a 3.8 percent net investment tax and a 0.9 percent payroll tax that helps finance Medicare - apply to individuals with incomes above $200,000 (£154,619) and married couples making more than $250,000.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.