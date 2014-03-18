At least two people were killed when a news helicopter crashed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday near the Space Needle, setting cars on fire, authorities and local media reported.

Two people were found dead when emergency responders arrived at the scene, the Seattle Fire Department said on its Twitter page.

A 37-year-old man who crawled out of one car was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, the Seattle Police Department said on its Twitter page. Three cars were set on fire, police said.

Local television station KOMO reported the fallen aircraft was a news helicopter.

The crash occurred on Broad Street, not far from Seattle's famed Space Needle, the station reported on its website.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Scott Malone and James Dalgleish)