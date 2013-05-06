Hip hop artist Lauryn Hill leaves United States Court after a sentencing on federal tax evasion charges in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEWARK, New Jersey A U.S. judge sentenced Grammy-winning hip hop artist Lauryn Hill to three months in prison, three months in home confinement and a $60,000 (38,615 pounds) fine on Monday for federal tax evasion.

Hill had pleaded guilty last year to three counts of failing to file tax returns on more than $1.8 million between 2005 and 2007 and could have been sentenced to three years in prison.

On the eve of her scheduled sentencing, Hill paid at least $504,000 in federal back taxes plus state taxes and penalties, her attorney said on Sunday.

In April, a U.S. magistrate judge admonished Hill for failing to make promised payments on her unpaid taxes ahead of her sentencing.

She had expected to raise the money from a new recording contract last fall but only paid $50,000 when she did not complete the expected tracks, her attorney said.

A new single by Hill, her first in several years, called "Neurotic Society," was posted on iTunes on Friday.

"Here is a link to a piece that I was ‘required' to release immediately, by virtue of the impending legal deadline," her Tumblr page said on Saturday.

Hill's 1998 solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" won the singer, a former member of the Fugees, five Grammy awards.

Hill is from South Orange, New Jersey. She was sentenced at U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey.

(Corrects fine to $60,000, not $50,000)

