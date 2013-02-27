Sarah Darling speaks to homeless man Billy Ray Harris in this undated image taken from video courtesy of KCTV5, in Kansas City Missouri. REUTERS/KCTV5/Handout

Sarah Darling shows her diamond rings in this undated image taken from video courtesy of KCTV5, in Kansas City Missouri. REUTERS/KCTV5/Handout

REFILE - ADDING UNDATED Sarah Darling speaks to homeless man Billy Ray Harris in this undated image taken from video courtesy of KCTV5, in Kansas City Missouri. REUTERS/KCTV5/Handout

KANSAS CITY, Mo A homeless Kansas City man's decision to return a diamond engagement ring that had accidentally fallen into a cup has prompted a flood of donations from people impressed with his honesty.

More than $167,000 (110,165 pounds) in contributions has poured in for Billy Ray Harris, who found the diamond and platinum ring in a handful of change a woman gave him earlier this month.

Harris' decision to hold onto the ring until the woman, Sarah Darling, came looking for it the next day has generated worldwide praise and publicity over the Internet.

"It's unreal," said Darling's husband, Bill Krejci, who gave her the ring when they got engaged about four years ago.

"At first, it was just us and some friends who put money into it, and then it went national and snowballed from there."

Harris, who has received about 7,200 donations, could not be contacted for comment.

Krejci organized the fundraiser, affiliated with the organization GiveForward.

Money will be collected for another 78 days before it is given to Harris, according to the GiveForward website, which says the homeless man will also receive financial and legal advice. GiveForward uses a small part of donations to cover costs such as handling credit card transactions.

Harris, 55, has slept under bridges, said Krejci. He is a regular panhandler in Kansas City's upscale Country Club Plaza shopping district but is living in a friend's apartment this week.

In a recent interview on NBC's "Today Show," Harris said he considered keeping the ring. "In my heart, I just couldn't do it," he said. "I'm no saint, but I'm no devil, either."

Darling had removed the ring the day she inadvertently gave it to Harris because it sometimes irritates her finger, Krejci said. She accidentally included it with some coins.

"She was excited and surprised to get it back," Krejci said. He gave his wife's age as in the early 30s.

(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Greg McCune and Nick Zieminski)