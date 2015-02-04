WASHINGTON The top U.S. regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Wednesday played down the likelihood of reducing the size of loans of homeowners still under water, saying such a move would also have to be a win for taxpayers.

Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mel Watt, a former 20-year Democratic Congressman who has been at the helm of the agency for just over a year, came under fire from Democratic lawmakers in November for not taking a more aggressive approach to principal reductions.

Any program would be "substantially narrower" than a lot of people want to suggest, Watt said during a roundtable with reporters. He declined to offer a concrete timeline for any decision.

In the meantime, the FHFA has been promoting other policies to help struggling homeowners, such as allowing eligible Americans to buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes at current market value.

The FHFA has a number of decisions to make over the next few months from new eligibility requirements for private mortgage insurers to whether to raise or lower the amount Fannie and Freddie charge lenders to guarantee loans.

An action on the latter, known as guarantee fees, is anticipated by April.

Watt reiterated that no decision has been made.

Some in the mortgage industry think Watt may ease the pricing adjustments on loan fees for less-creditworthy borrowers to chime with the FHFA's affordable housing goals and possibly raise the base guarantee fee slightly to compensate.

Watt could also remove the adverse market charge, an additional cost to lenders introduced in 2008 to improve the mortgage duo's financial health amid mounting losses.

In contrast to his predecessor, Watt has prioritised the FHFA's affordable housing goals by compelling Fannie and Freddie to allow down payments as low as three percent of a property's value.

He has also directed the duo to begin paying into an affordable housing fund. Both actions have drawn the ire of Republicans in Congress.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, which they package into securities and mostly sell to investors.

On the agency's proposal for tightened criteria on Federal Home Loan Banks membership that would effectively prevent captive insurers joining, Watt rejected criticism from the industry.

"We are the regulator and it's our responsibility to stop the abuse," he said.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)