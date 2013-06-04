UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. economy would be faring much better were it not for the "self-inflicted" wound of tighter fiscal policy, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
"The U.S. is not doing as well as it could be, because of self-inflicted fiscal wounds. This year alone, fiscal adjustment will constitute an enormous 2.5 percent of GDP," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the Brookings Institution.
She said the challenge was not the near-term fiscal outlook for the longer-term one, given the pressures of healthcare and Social Security spending.
"The next couple of years are going to be quite positive looking. But if nothing is done about the medium and long-term horizon ... then the picture is a lot bleaker," Lagarde said. "This is the major challenge facing the U.S. economy today, and it must be met."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Diane Craft)
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.