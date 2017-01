SAN JOSE Costa Rica will temporarily receive migrants at risk of persecution in Central America, an official with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

The UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration will cover the costs, said the official, Carlos Maldonado.

Maldonado added there would only be up to 200 people at a time in Costa Rica under this status.

(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel)