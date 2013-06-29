U.S. President Barack Obama answers a question at a joint news conference with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (not pictured) at the Union Building in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PRETORIA President Barack Obama on Saturday urged the U.S. House of Representatives to follow the lead of the Senate and pass a bill by August to reform the U.S. immigration system.

Speaking during a press conference in South Africa, Obama said there was more than enough time for lawmakers to finish work on the issue before their summer recess.

Immigration reform is one of the president's top domestic issues. The Senate recently passed a bill that would strengthen U.S. border security and provide a way for undocumented immigrants in the United States to obtain citizenship. Obama welcomed the passage of that bill.

