KHARTOUM Sudan's foreign ministry said it was disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump's revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from travelling to the United States.

"The foreign ministry expresses its regret and disappointment over the executive order issued by the U.S. president on March. 6 that renewed the ban on immigration of citizens from six countries including Sudan to the United States for 90 days," it said in a statement.

