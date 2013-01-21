U.S. President Barack Obama will hold his public inauguration ceremony on Monday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a parade to the White House.

Here is a guide to the main inauguration events. All times are Eastern Time.

** 9.a.m.

Former presidents, House of Representatives members, senators, governors and Cabinet designees begin to arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the public, ceremonial inauguration of President Obama and Vice President Biden.

** 9:30 a.m.

Fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York performs

** 10 a.m.

U.S. Marine Band performs

** 11:14 a.m.

First lady Michelle Obama takes her seat

** 11:18 a.m.

Vice President Joe Biden takes his seat

** 11:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama takes his seat

** 11:35 a.m.

Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain civil-rights leader Medgar Evers, gives the invocation

** 11:38 a.m.

The Brooklyn (New York) Tabernacle Choir sings "The Battle Hymn of the Republic"

** 11:46 a.m.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the vice presidential oath of office to Vice President Biden

** 11:50 a.m.

Singer James Taylor performs "America the Beautiful"

** 11:55 a.m.

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to President Obama

** 11:56 a.m.

Trumpets perform "Ruffles and Flourishes" and the U.S. Marine Band performs "Hail to the Chief," followed by a 21-gun salute

** 12 p.m.

Obama delivers the inaugural address

** 12:21 p.m.

Singer Kelly Clarkson performs "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)"

** 12:26 p.m.

Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco reads a poem

** 12:30 p.m.

Benediction is delivered by the Rev. Luis Leon

** 12:34 p.m.

Singer Beyonce sings the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner"

** 12:39 p.m.

President Obama signs official documents. The Obamas then attend the inauguration luncheon at the Capitol with the Bidens

** 2:32 p.m.

Review of the troops

** 2:36 p.m.

The Obamas and Bidens begin the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House

** 6 p.m.

Commander-in-chief's inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Centre with military personnel and their spouses. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

** 6:30 p.m.

Official Inaugural Ball, at the Washington Convention Centre. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

** 10:30

National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden

