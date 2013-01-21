U.S. President Barack Obama will hold his public inauguration ceremony on Monday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a parade to the White House.
Here is a guide to the main inauguration events. All times are Eastern Time.
** 9.a.m.
Former presidents, House of Representatives members, senators, governors and Cabinet designees begin to arrive at the U.S. Capitol for the public, ceremonial inauguration of President Obama and Vice President Biden.
** 9:30 a.m.
Fifth-grade chorus from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York performs
** 10 a.m.
U.S. Marine Band performs
** 11:14 a.m.
First lady Michelle Obama takes her seat
** 11:18 a.m.
Vice President Joe Biden takes his seat
** 11:20 a.m.
President Barack Obama takes his seat
** 11:35 a.m.
Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of slain civil-rights leader Medgar Evers, gives the invocation
** 11:38 a.m.
The Brooklyn (New York) Tabernacle Choir sings "The Battle Hymn of the Republic"
** 11:46 a.m.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the vice presidential oath of office to Vice President Biden
** 11:50 a.m.
Singer James Taylor performs "America the Beautiful"
** 11:55 a.m.
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administers the presidential oath of office to President Obama
** 11:56 a.m.
Trumpets perform "Ruffles and Flourishes" and the U.S. Marine Band performs "Hail to the Chief," followed by a 21-gun salute
** 12 p.m.
Obama delivers the inaugural address
** 12:21 p.m.
Singer Kelly Clarkson performs "America (My Country 'Tis of Thee)"
** 12:26 p.m.
Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco reads a poem
** 12:30 p.m.
Benediction is delivered by the Rev. Luis Leon
** 12:34 p.m.
Singer Beyonce sings the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner"
** 12:39 p.m.
President Obama signs official documents. The Obamas then attend the inauguration luncheon at the Capitol with the Bidens
** 2:32 p.m.
Review of the troops
** 2:36 p.m.
The Obamas and Bidens begin the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House
** 6 p.m.
Commander-in-chief's inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Centre with military personnel and their spouses. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.
** 6:30 p.m.
Official Inaugural Ball, at the Washington Convention Centre. The Obamas and Bidens are scheduled to attend.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 22
** 10:30
National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral attended by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
