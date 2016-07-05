KEY WEST, Florida - Honeymooner Elliot Zeller defeated nearly two dozen other contestants on Monday to win the Key lime pie-eating contest during July 4th celebrations in southern Florida on Monday.

The resident of Sunrise, Fl. consumed the 9-inch graham cracker crust pie, made of condensed milk, egg yolks and Key lime juice topped with layers of whip cream, without using his hands in slightly more than a minute.

"I think I've been training for this my whole life," said a jubilant Zeller. "My wife can vouch I don't eat with my hands very much, and I'm a very sloppy eater -- this was written for me."

Americans celebrated the holiday with various speed-eating contests, including watermelon competitions and a hot dog-eating contest in New York.