NEW YORK An Indian diplomat arrested last week for allegedly committing visa fraud and underpaying her nanny was strip-searched, the U.S. Marshals Service Office of Public Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

The case of the diplomat, Devyani Khobragade, has become a diplomatic incident between Washington and New Delhi, where police have removed concrete security barriers in front of the U.S. Embassy in apparent retaliation for her treatment.

(Reporting By Chris Francescani)