WASHINGTON U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Wednesday he will go to India in two weeks to participate in talks cancelled last month amid a diplomatic row.

The energy secretary, who will meet with Indian counterparts, had planned to visit India in January but the trip was cancelled in the midst of an escalating dispute over the arrest in New York of Devyani Khobragade, India's deputy consul.

India was furious about her arrest, handcuffing and strip search after she was accused by U.S. prosecutors of underpaying her nanny and lying on a visa application.

Moniz said his trip came in response to a question at an event at the National Press Club in Washington about how the United States planned to work with the world's largest emitting countries.

The two countries pledged cooperation last September when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President Barack Obama held talks.

They said energy sector cooperation was an important pillar of India-U.S. strategic partnership.

They discussed ways to strengthen joint work to promote energy efficiency and clean energy, and address climate change.

A spokesperson for Moniz confirmed the trip but could not disclose details yet.

