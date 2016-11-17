U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Director of National Intelligence said Russia was planning on expanding its presence at its naval base in Tartous, Syria to support its naval operations in the eastern Mediterranean.
James Clapper also said he did not expect a "significant change in Russian behaviour" when asked about Russia's hacking activities.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.