DUBAI Iranian state television on Wednesday released footage of a detained U.S. sailor in which he apologises for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake.

"It was a mistake, that was our fault, and we apologise for our mistake," the sailor, who was introduced as a U.S. navy commander, said in English on IRIB state TV.

"My navigation system showed I was in Iranian waters but I made a mistake and entered," the television quoted him as also saying.

All 10 detained sailors were released by Iran on Wednesday morning after being held overnight, quickly ending an incident that rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

