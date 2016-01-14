WASHINGTON The Pentagon said Thursday the 10 U.S. sailors who were held by Iran before being released on Wednesday had made a navigational mistake that led them into Iranian waters.

"The information that they have given us, and through their commanders is that they did stray accidentally into Iranian waters due to a navigation error," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in Miami. "So that seems to be the original cause of this, according to the interviews that we have done."

Carter's comments were the most detailed so far from American officials on the incident, which rattled nerves just before the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

On Thursday, Carter said the sailors apparently did not radio in to tell U.S. commanders they were off-course before encountering the Iranians.

“They did not report this navigational error at the time. It may be that they were trying to sort it out at the time they encountered the Iranian boats and discovered they were inside of the territorial waters of Iran,” Carter said in the interview.

He denied that the sailors were on a covert mission, saying instead, "they were simply transiting from one place to another."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Susan Heavey and Phil Stewart; Editing by Bernadette Baum)