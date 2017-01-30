File photo: U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks to members of the news media after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Iran on Monday after reports it conducted a ballistic missile test and said he would work with other lawmakers and President Donald Trump's administration to hold Iran accountable.

Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether the test launch violated a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Members of Congress have repeatedly called for new sanctions on Iran to punish it for conducting such tests.

