MOSCOW Russia is concerned by escalating rhetoric between the United States and Iran and will do its best to reduce tensions between the two countries, Levan Djagaryan, Russia's ambassador to Iran, was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying on Monday.

He was also cited as saying that Iran had not asked Moscow to mediate with Washington on its behalf.

