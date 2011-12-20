WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department said it was expanding sanctions on Iran to include 10 "shipping and front companies and one individual based in Malta" affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).

"As IRISL and its subsidiaries continue their deceptive efforts to escape the grasp of U.S. and international sanctions, we will continue to take action - as we are today - to expose the front companies, agents and managers working with IRISL and work to stop this illicit business," David Cohen, U.S. Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement.

(Reporting By Doug Palmer)