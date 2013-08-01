ANKARA Turkey would struggle to cut its crude oil imports from Iran any further, a Turkish official said on Thursday, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to tighten sanctions on the Islamic Republic by further slashing its oil exports.

"Turkey has already cut the amount of oil it buys from Iran as much as possible. A further cut after this would greatly stretch Turkey," the official said.

Turkey's sole refiner Tupras has cut Iranian oil imports by around 40 percent to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) and raised purchases from Saudi Arabia, Libya and Iraq.

