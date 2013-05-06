SEATTLE A U.S. soldier who pleaded guilty to shooting dead five fellow servicemen at a military counselling centre in Iraq is set to face court-martial on Monday, where a judge's sentence will hinge greatly upon his finding of premeditation.

Army Sergeant John Russell pleaded guilty last month to killing two medical staff officers and three soldiers at Camp Liberty, adjacent to the Baghdad airport, in a 2009 shooting the military said at the time could have been triggered by combat stress.

Russell, who was attached to the 54th Engineer Battalion based in Bamberg, Germany, struck a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors sought in one of the worst episodes of soldier-on-soldier violence in the Iraq war.

Russell faces a bench trial that could last through the end of May at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma, to determine whether he acted on impulse, as his defence attorneys argue, or with malice aforethought, as alleged by military prosecutors.

That determination, and the subsequent sentence, will be made by a military judge. Russell faces up to life in confinement without the possibility of parole, forfeiture of pay and a dishonourable discharge.

Throughout the trial, both sides will argue over Russell's state of mind, which has been the focus of legal proceedings over the past year at Lewis-McChord.

Defence attorneys, and Russell himself, said he suffered a host of mental ailments after several combat tours and was suicidal prior to the attack.

An independent forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Sadoff, concluded that Russell suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and psychosis at the time of the shootings.

Sadoff suggested Russell was provoked to violence by maltreatment at the hands of mental health personnel he sought for treatment at Camp Liberty.

"My plan was to kill myself," Russell said during his plea-hearing. "I wanted the pain to stop."

Prosecutors said Russell, upset with a healthcare worker, stole a Ford SUV, locked and loaded one 30-round magazine into a M16-A2 rifle, and made the roughly 40-minute drive back to the stress clinic area.

There, he smoked a cigarette, removed identification tags and the gun's optic, and slipped into the clinic through the back entrance to commit the "five, cold-blooded murders."

"He knew everyone in that clinic was unarmed, helpless, and defenceless," an Army prosecutor said during pre-trial hearings, according to court documents obtained by Reuters.

