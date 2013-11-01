WASHINGTON The United States and Iraq agreed on Friday on the urgent need for more equipment for Iraqi forces to fight al Qaeda groups in remote parts of Iraq, the two countries said in a joint statement after a meeting between U.S. President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.

"The Iraqi delegation stressed its desire to purchase U.S. equipment as a means of strengthening long-term institutional ties with the United States, and confirmed its commitment to ensure strict compliance with U.S. laws and regulations on the use of such equipment," the statement said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)