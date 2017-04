WASHINGTON The White House said on Friday that it could not confirm reports that an American hostage had been killed in an air strike in Syria as claimed by Islamic State.

"We are obviously deeply concerned by these reports. We have not at this time seen any evidence that corroborates ISIL’s claim," said Bernadette Meehan, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)