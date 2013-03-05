U.S. President Barack Obama (L) participates in his first cabinet meeting of his second term in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON New U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel met with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday, expressing strong support for Israeli missile and rocket defence systems despite fiscal uncertainty caused by across-the-board spending cuts.

"Secretary Hagel is committed to working with members of Congress to ensure that there is no interruption of funding for Iron Dome, Arrow, and David's Sling rocket and missile defence systems," a U.S. defence official said.

Hagel's nearly two-hour-long talks with Israel's Ehud Barak represented his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign counterpart since he took over the Pentagon on February 27.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)