WASHINGTON President Barack Obama assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that Washington remains committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons and also called on Israel and the Palestinians to compromise to reach a U.S.-brokered peace framework.

In a meeting at the White House, Netanyahu told Obama that no country has a greater stake than Israel in keeping Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed state. But he made no mention in front of reporters of Israeli concerns that Washington may be giving up too much in diplomacy with Iran.

"It's difficult, it requires compromise on all sides," Obama said of faltering efforts to reach Israeli-Palestinian peace.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Jeffrey Heller and Mark Felsenthal)