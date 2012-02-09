WASHINGTON Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged the International Monetary Fund to be lenient with Greece in bailout discussions to prevent "a big potential explosion."

"This is the moment to consider that if there is a minimum of compliance with the requirements set out, this is the moment to turn the page and extinguish this potential big explosion," Monti told the Peterson Institute policy think-tank in Washington.

He said he welcomed the IMF's insistence that Europe erect a strong firewall to prevent debt contagion from spreading. "This is a correct attitude," he said.

But Monti said the IMF should not be so rigid in how it applies its lending requirements.

"Where I see room for improvement on the part of the IMF is in having a broader understanding of specific situations where strict adherence to a model might prevent the pragmatic solution of the problem," he added.

The so-called 'troika' of the IMF, European Union and European Central Bank are finalizing details of a second bailout for Greece in efforts to help it avoid a messy default in March.

Greek politicians on Thursday agreed to reform measures that would reduce the country's budget deficit, a critical pre-condition by the troika for receiving more aid.

Monti said if the Greek situation is resolved, it would help narrow Italian bond spreads. Last year, a political and budget crisis in Italy sent Italian bond yields above 7.5 percent, close to levels that would become unsustainable.

Monti said if investors perceived "that Greece is moving outside the problem area" and Italy continues to implement budget and structural reforms "there is remarkable room out there for capital gains on these Italian bonds."

Monti is due to meet President Barack Obama later on Thursday and then head to Wall Street. Earlier he met U.S. congressional leaders where he was asked about the euro zone crisis.

He said Italy did not need financial support, and repeated the pledge of EU leaders that after Greece, private bondholders would not be forced to take steep losses on government bonds as part of a debt restructuring.

Monti said former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had expressed continued support for the current technocrat government in a recent press interview, which for now had removed a source of potential political instability.

Berlusconi resigned last year as financial market pressure grew because of the government's perceived inability to impose controls on the budget.

(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Stella Dawson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)