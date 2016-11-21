Wearing a Peruvian shawl, U.S President Barack Obama poses for a family photo at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday shared a view that the two countries need to continue cooperating with each other to cope with the current international situation, a Japanese government statement said.

The two leaders held brief talks while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima.

The statement did not say what the current international situation specifically refers to.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's election campaign comments, including a demand that Japan pay more for the upkeep of U.S. forces on its soil, have worried Tokyo about a rift in a security alliance with Washington that has been the bedrock of its defence since World War Two.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alan Crosby)