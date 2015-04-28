WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed their nations would work together to bring a quick, successful conclusion to negotiations over a 12-member Pacific trade agreement.

"Prime Minister Abe and I discussed how the United States and Japan, as the two largest economies in the TPP (trans-Pacific partnership) negotiations, will now work together to lead the other TPP partners to a swift and successful conclusion of the broader negotiations," Obama said at a joint news conference with Abe following bilateral talks.

