WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed in a call on Tuesday their commitment to concluding the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement as soon as possible, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama also told Abe that U.S. "intelligence collection is focussed on national security interests and is as narrowly tailored as possible," according to a statement.

