WASHINGTON As Americans observed the 50th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, President Barack Obama said on Friday he does not dwell on his own personal safety because he is well protected by the U.S. Secret Service.

Kennedy was shot to death on November 22, 1963, while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. The top on his limousine was down, making him an easy target for a sniper.

Today's presidential motorcade is far different. The president travels in an armoured limousine with bulletproof glass known informally as "the beast" that was specially built with presidential security in mind.

Security personnel with heavy weapons are in the motorcade at all times.

"It's not something I think about," Obama told Barbara Walters of ABC News. "Mainly because we have a Secret Service that does an outstanding job every single day."

"And obviously, tragedy reshaped the Secret Service in many ways, but they do an outstanding job and it's thankfully not something I spend a lot of time worrying about," Obama said.

Obama told ABC that Kennedy had a lasting impact on the country because he "captured the idealism" of Americans after World War Two and that people admired his youthful vigour and eloquence.

"He really moved people in a way that still resonates with us today," said Obama.

Obama met on Friday with leaders and supporters of the Peace Corps, the volunteer service group established by Kennedy. He also observed a moment of silence at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) - the time Kennedy was pronounced dead - to commemorate the slain president's memory, the White House said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)