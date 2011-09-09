Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday that the Obama administration's new jobs bill, if passed by Congress, would have a substantial positive impact on the U.S. economy.
"If Congress were to act on this bill, it would have a substantial powerful effect on strengthening the economy that has slowed quite a bit and that would translate into jobs for hundreds of thousands of American workers at a time when we need that," Geithner told National Public Radio in a telephone interview.
Speaking from Marseille, France, where he is participating in a meeting of the Group of Seven finance ministers, Geithner also said that the administration did not need an act of Congress for new initiatives to boost refinancings of federally supported home mortgages.
Although U.S. mortgage rates are at historically low levels, many homeowners cannot refinance because their property values have declined.
Geithner said federal housing regulators have shown support for more refinancings and more details on how the refinancings would work would be announced in the next three weeks.
Geithner also said he was confident that the jobs bill would not increase long-term deficits, because the new tax cut and spending measures would be linked to long-term budget savings measures.
(Reporting by David Lawder and Rachelle Younglai, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
BERLIN Germany's Finance Ministry denied a Bloomberg report on Wednesday that Germany had tried to push for a joint statement of the Group of 20 leading economies in which the G20 would have called for monetary stimulus to be reined in.
KIROV/MOSCOW, Russia Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year's presidential election after a court on Wednesday found him guilty of embezzlement.