U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jordan's King Abdullah II leave after a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Jordan's King Abdullah praised U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said he had hope for the Arab League peace initiative proposed for the region.

"The president's early engagement in bringing the Palestinians and Israelis together has been a very encouraging sign for all of us," Abdullah said at a White House news conference with the new American president.

Abdullah said the Arab League peace initiative "offers a historic reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians."

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and David Alexander; Writing by Doina Chiacu)