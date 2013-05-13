Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
U.S. psychologist Joyce Brothers, who parlayed winning the "The $64,000 Question" TV game show in 1955 into a nearly six-decade career as a television personality and columnist, died on Monday, her publicist said. She was 85.
Brothers died of natural causes in New York, said Sanford Brokaw, her Los Angeles-based spokesman.
She began dispensing advice on television in 1958 and penned columns on topics such as sex and relationships until early 2013.
She also had a prodigious knowledge of boxing and is thought to be the sport's first female commentator.
Brothers was born on October 20, 1927 in New York City and married physician Milton Brothers in 1949.
She is survived by her sister, daughter, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.