WASHINGTON Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, talk show host David Letterman and rock bank Led Zeppelin are among the seven artists named Kennedy Centre Honourees this year, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Other performers being honoured are talk show host David Letterman, bluesman Buddy Guy and ballerina Natalia Makarova, the Kennedy Centre said in a statement.

Led Zeppelin, known for such 1970s hits as "Stairway To Heaven," is being recognized as a band but keyboardist and bassist John Paul Jones, singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page will each receive honours.

"With their extraordinary talent, creativity and tenacity, the seven 2012 Kennedy Centre Honourees have contributed significantly to the cultural life of our nation and the world," said Kennedy Centre Chairman David Rubenstein.

Honourees are recognized by Washington's Kennedy Centre for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts. The ceremonies are a highlight of the U.S. capital's cultural season.

The 2012 honourees, with comments from the Kennedy Centre statement:

- Hoffman, winner of best actor Oscars for "Rain Man" in 1989 and "Kramer vs. Kramer" in 1980, is "one of the most versatile and iconoclastic actors of this or any other generation."

- Guy, a Louisiana-born pioneer of the Chicago blues, "has been a tremendous influence on virtually everyone who has picked up a guitar in the last half century."

- Letterman, the host of CBS' "Late Night with David Letterman," "is one of the most influential personalities in the history of television."

- Makarova, a Soviet-born prima ballerina, has a "profound artistry" that "has ignited the stages of the world's greatest ballet companies."

- Led Zeppelin transformed rock 'n' roll "with their lyricism and innovative song structures, infusing blues into the sound of rock and roll and laying the foundation for countless rock bands."

The Kennedy Centre Honours Gala will be held on December 2 and recorded for broadcast on CBS on December 26.

The Kennedy Centre Honours were created in 1978. Past honourees have included singers Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand and Luciano Pavarotti, actress Carol Burnett, country music singer and songwriter Willie Nelson and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

