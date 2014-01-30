NASHVILLE, Tenn State police are investigating the cause of a house fire in rural western Kentucky that killed nine people early on Thursday and left two others in critical condition, local officials said.

Eleven people lived in the home in Muhlenberg County, a remote part of the state about 130 miles from Louisville, said Greenville Assistant Fire Chief Roger Chandler.

The blaze was reported at 2:00 a.m. CT (0800 GMT).

Two other residents of the home, identified as a father and child, were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, about 120 miles away, for treatment, according to Chandler and a hospital spokesman.

The father, Chad Watson, and an 11-year-old child were in critical but stable condition at the medical center, said spokesman Craig Boerner. Watson's age wasn't provided.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Kentucky State Police, Chandler said.

(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Texas and Tim Ghianni in Nashville; Editing by Bernadette Baum)