Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to employees at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Monday, May 4, 2015, in Nairobi, Kenya. Kerry is visiting Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Djibouti on his trip. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

NAIROBI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that South Sudan's government and rebels had failed to make compromises needed to end a civil conflict and that this was putting the future of the world's youngest nation at "grave risk".

"South Sudan's leaders... have not yet chosen to make the compromises needed for peace," he told a news conference in Nairobi, adding Washington was offering funds that could help set up a justice mechanism to hold to account those responsible for violence.

