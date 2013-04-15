TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he will go to Chicago on his return from a 10-day overseas tour to visit the family of a young diplomat who was killed in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Anne Smedinghoff, 25, was killed along with four other Americans in a car bomb blast on April 6 as their convoy travelled in the southern province of Zabul to deliver textbooks to school children. Her parents live near Chicago.

"Everybody understands and feels that kind of a loss," Kerry told employees at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, before leaving for home.

"Twenty-five year old young woman, full of idealism, full of hopes, taking books to children in a school so they could learn. And wiped out by terrorism, by the worst kind of nihilism."

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Kerry's meeting with Smedinghoff's parents would be private and there would no press coverage.

Smedinghoff had volunteered for the assignment in Afghanistan, where she served as an assistant information officer. Before that, she had been assigned to Caracas, Venezuela.

