WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday will leave the hospital where he was treated for a broken leg suffered while cycling in France to return to his Boston home, the State Department said.

The top U.S. diplomat plans to make a brief statement and to take a few questions when he leaves Massachusetts General Hospital, where he has been treated, on Friday afternoon.

Kerry, 71, broke his right femur on May 31 while cycling a portion of the Tour de France route in the Haute Savoie region of France, raising questions about how deeply he may be involved in Iran nuclear talks ahead of a self-imposed June 30 deadline.

He was flown home to the United States aboard a military transport plane and underwent successful surgery on June 2 to repair the fracture. At the time, his surgeon said Kerry's recovery was not expected to interfere with his official duties.

The State Department did not say exactly when Kerry would make his statement on leaving the hospital, but reporters were asked to be there by 3:30 p.m. EDT (08:30 p.m. BST).

Kerry has not returned to Washington since his injury, and U.S. officials have declined to say when he may do so. One of the central questions after Kerry's fall was whether it would affect negotiations between Iran and six major powers seeking to strike an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

The State Department has said Kerry expected to be back in the negotiating room before the end of the month.

