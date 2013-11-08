WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry, who is in Geneva trying to narrow differences between Iran and major powers over the Iranian nuclear program, will postpone a visit to Algeria and Morocco, the State Department said on Friday.

"We value our strong relationships with Algeria and Morocco, and Secretary Kerry looks forward to leading the U.S. delegations to strategic dialogues in those countries in the future," said department spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

After Kerry leaves Geneva he will make scheduled stops in the Middle East, she said.

Kerry had originally been scheduled to travel November 3-11 to Riyadh, Warsaw, Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Algiers and Rabat. He added a stop in Geneva, where six major powers and Iran are discussing a deal to curb the Iranian nuclear program.

