Kanye West settles with Hungarian singer over alleged song theft
Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."
Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, actor Taylor Kinney, have become engaged, the singer said on social media on Monday.
"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day, and I said YES!" Lady Gaga, 28, said on Instagram, displaying a photo of a heart-shaped ring.
She and Kinney, 33, have been dating for about four years, according to People magazine.
Lady Gaga, whose hits include "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance," recently won a Grammy Award for her album "Cheek to Cheek" with veteran singer Tony Bennett.
Kinney stars in the NBC series "Chicago Fire."
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".